Opposition questions deferment of Tripura ADC polls

Opposition questions deferment of Tripura ADC polls

The ADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:50 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Ramesh Kumar Bais extended his administrative rule over Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for six months.
Ramesh Kumar Bais extended his administrative rule over Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for six months. (Twitter- @BjpBiplab)
         

Tripura governor Ramesh Kumar Bais extended his administrative rule over Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for another six months as the polls could not be held amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

It happened six months after ADC polls were deferred since March due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

“.....due to the persistence of Covid situation in the State, it shall not be possible to conduct General Election to constitute the new Council immediately.... , “ a notice signed by the governor reads.

The ADC was dissolved on May 17 this year and the governor took charge of the ADC till the elections as per law. His tenure expired on Tuesday.

GK Rao was appointed as executive officer to implement decisions and run the ADC on the governor’s behalf.

The ADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.

ADC chief executive member and also a veteran CPM leader Radhacharan Debbarma asked, “If elections can be held in Assam’s Bodo Territorial Council and in Bihar, why elections can’t be held here?”

Congress vice president Tapas Dey said, “It seems that the BJP is giving (party) time to regain ground in the ADC areas and also trying to handle their internal dispute with their alliance partner IPFT.”

BJP didn’t react to the governor’s decision yet.

