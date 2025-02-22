Orchestra dancer gangraped in Madhya Pradesh’s forest, 6 held: Police

Bhopal: Six men were arrested on Friday for allegedly gangraping a 22-year-old orchestra dancer in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli area, police said. An orchestra team of eight people, including four women, was returning from a function in Shitul village on four bikes on Wednesday night (Representational image)

An orchestra team of eight people, including four women, was returning from a function in Shitul village on four bikes on Wednesday night. The accused, who were also on two-wheelers, stopped the fourth bike, on which the survivor and another man were riding.

“A 22-year-old woman was returning with her friend after a dancing programme in Shitul village when six men on four bikes stopped them. They beat up the companion and dragged the woman into the forest before gangraping her on Wednesday night near the Rajmilan intersection under the jurisdiction of Mada police station” Singrauli superintendent of police Manish Khatri said.

The accused allegedly fled with the woman’s phone.

The man, along with other team members, informed the Mada police station. By the time the police arrived to search for her, she had escaped from the spot and contacted her sister, who was also part of the orchestra.

The survivor told the cops that the accused, who were present during the programme, had made comments about the girls dancing on stage, after which they began following them.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The girl’s companions alleged that the police were informed immediately, but instead of searching for the woman, the police took them to the Bhadaura outpost. “Police personnel were accusing us and beating us, saying that we had done something wrong with the woman,” he added.

“We are interrogating the accused and also probing in connection to allegations made against police,” Khatri said.