Order on Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea likely on December 10

Indrani had applied for bail on health grounds around six months ago before special Judge J C Jagdale, and this is her fourth attempt at seeking bail.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case arrives at Bandra family court to file for divorce in Mumbai in September 2018.
Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case arrives at Bandra family court to file for divorce in Mumbai in September 2018. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The special CBI court here is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10.

Making his submission on Saturday, Indrani’s lawyer Tanveer Ahmed reiterated that she is suffering from a “terminal illness” and her condition is “deteriorating”.

He argued that there was a change in circumstance since her last bail plea was rejected about a year ago.

At least 36 witnesses have been examined during this period, and Indrani has been suffering from frequent blackouts, he said.

Countering the prosecution’s claim that Indrani may influence witnesses if released on bail, Ahmed said the court can give her an interim bail for certain period and check her conduct.

Earlier, the prosecution had argued that since September 2018 (when she had applied for bail), there is no new report indicating that her health has worsened and she is critical.

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, with the help of two other accused, in April 2012.

The matter came to light in August 2015, after her driver Shyamvar Rai confessed to the crime following his arrest in an arms case.

It led to the arrest of Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s husband at that time, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy.

