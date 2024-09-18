Menu Explore
Orissa HC grants bail to army officer’s companion, criticises police action

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Sep 18, 2024 09:52 PM IST

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra observed that the police officers failed to follow the procedure laid down in section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa high court on Wednesday granted bail to the female companion of an Indian Army officer arrested over the weekend in Bhubaneswar and ordered the state government to act with the allegation of police atrocities in this context with utmost seriousness.

Five police officers involved in the case were suspended by the Odisha DGP earlier in the day.
Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra granted bail to the woman, observing that the police officers who arrested her failed to follow the procedure laid down in section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which spells out the conditions and circumstances when a police officer may arrest a person without an order from a magistrate.

“The higher authorities of the state, as well as the police administration, would take action as suggested in the SC judgment of Satender Kumar Antil vs Central Bureau of Investigation,” the high court said and advised the police to focus on gaining the trust of people.

The army officer posted in West Bengal and his friend had approached the Bharatpur police station on Sunday early morning to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths. What happened at the police station is unclear. But the police personnel are alleged to have assaulted the army officer and his friend. The woman was later also arrested.

State police officers initially sought to defend the police action on September 15 before the state CID was ordered to take over the investigation on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Odisha director general of police YB Khurania suspended five police officers identified as inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, woman sub inspector Baisalini Panda, woman assistant sub-inspectors Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda.

Follow Us On