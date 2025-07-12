Orphaned in Mandi's flash flood, 10-month-old Neetika finds a mother in her aunt

Neetika, a 10-month-old infant who lost her family in a cloudburst that struck the Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, was taken in by her aunt, officials said on Saturday. Ten cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi.(HT Photo)

Many people from across the country and abroad expressed their willingness to adopt Neetika; however, her father's sister has taken the child under her care, Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Samritika Negi said.

Tara Devi, the aunt, called Neetika her "daughter" and ruled out any option of giving her up for adoption, officials said.

The infant's father, Ramesh Kumar (31), was trying to block the flow of water gushing into their home when the cloudburst occurred. His body was later found in the debris. Neetika's mother, Radha Devi (24), and grandmother, Purnu Devi (59), went out to search for Ramesh but have yet to be located.

Prem Singh, the family's neighbour, spotted the crying infant all alone and took her to Ramesh's cousin, Balwant, a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The sub-divisional magistrate, who received numerous calls from people wanting to help after hearing about the tragedy, initiated the opening of a bank account in Neetika's name.

Negi further informed that two bank accounts were opened in the Himachal Co-operative and the Punjab National Bank for Neetika. The money deposited in these accounts will be preserved for her education, which she can access when she turns 18.

Currently, Neetika is with her relatives, and government agencies are making every effort to ensure her well-being, officials added.

Thakur visited Neetika's home on Saturday to enquire about her condition. He mentioned that an NGO proposed to take responsibility for her education, and the child's family will make the final decision on this matter.

Thakur highlighted that although there have been many incidents of loss of life and property due to the rains, the case of a little girl losing her family is particularly heart-wrenching. He urged the state government to fulfil its obligation and provide benefits under the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Yojana for the child.

Under the Sukh Aashray Yojana, the government offers comprehensive care to thousands of orphans and destitute children across the state, effectively acting as their guardian. These children have been designated as 'Children of the State.'

Meanwhile, search operations are still underway to trace the 27 who were washed away after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 and resulted in the deaths of 15 people.