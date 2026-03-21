Oscar-nominated, but not India-ready: Why this film on Gaza faces Censor Board roadblock

The film is based on Rajab’s killing, uses real audio from her distress calls, and portrays Israeli military action in a negative light.

Written and directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, "The Voice of Hind Rajab" tells the true story of Hind Rajab, who was trying to flee Gaza City in January 2024 with her family when their vehicle came under fire from Israeli forces.

Notably, Norwegian film “Sentimental Value,” a family drama that explores the strained relationship between a filmmaker and his daughters, won the Oscar for Best International Film.

ALSO READ | The Voice of Hind Rajab review: Devastating and audacious docudrama might be the most essential film of the year

The film, nominated in the Best International Film category at the 98th Academy Awards earlier this month, had been picked up for release in India as well as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by distributor Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited.

The theatrical release of the Oscar-nominated film “ The Voice of Hind Rajab ” in India is stuck in limbo, as the Central Board of Film Certification ( CBFC ) has reportedly refused to clear it for release in the country. The film tells the story of Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian child who was killed by Israel during the Gaza war, and has received a nomination at the Academy Awards .

Rajab had escaped Gaza along with six relatives in January 2024, but their car was shelled by Israeli forces, killing five of them. The sixth relative died later.

Rajab was on the phone with members of the Red Crescent, who were attempting to rescue her while the firing continued. She was later found dead along with two Red Crescent volunteers.

What’s the issue? Manoj Nandwana, the distributor of the film in India, said that the CBFC has suggested that the movie may not be cleared for release because it involves an issue that could strain India’s ties with Israel. The issue was first reported by Variety.

“The CBFC committee members took this decision citing India–Israel relations, saying there is a need to maintain a positive diplomatic relationship,” he said.

As per Nandwana and an official from the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the film has now been sent to a revising committee for further review, as mentioned in an earlier Hindustan Times report.

It is worth noting that this does not constitute a ban on the film.

“The government hasn’t outright banned the movie, but they are adopting delay tactics. We planned on releasing it on March 6, ahead of the Oscars, but this delay reduces the hype for the film as well,” Nandwana said.

The film was scheduled to release in India on March 6, ahead of the Oscar ceremony on March 16, where it was nominated for Best International Feature Film.

Movie sent to revising committee The film was submitted to the CBFC on January 26 and was shown to the examining committee on February 27. On March 10, Nandwana was informed that the chairperson of the CBFC had referred the film to the revising committee under Rule 24(1) of the Cinematograph Rules, 1983.

With the film now before the revising committee, it will be reviewed again by a new panel, separate from the original examining committee. The panel will watch the same version of the film, unchanged. However, Nandwana is not very hopeful about the outcome.

While the government says that decisions by the revising committee are taken within set timelines, the absence of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal since 2021 means filmmakers now have to depend on internal review or approach the courts.

Political row over refusal to clear film Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the certification issue in a post on X, describing it as "pretty disgraceful".

"In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society's freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries must stop immediately. It's unworthy of a mature democracy. #HindRajab," he wrote.