‘Other health services must not be affected due to Covid-19’, Chhattisgarh collectors told

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:57 IST

Chhattisgarh has directed all district collectors to ensure routine health services, including immunisation, are not affected in the state due to the focus on containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Chhattisgarh’s health secretary Niharika Barik Singh, in her letter to the collectors, said the state health machinery has been giving priority to the prevention of Covid-19 and protection of people from the pandemic.

But other routine health services like maternal and newborn care, institutional deliveries, immunisation, tuberculosis (TB) and HIV control programme, prevention of non-communicable diseases, dialysis process, voluntary blood donation, emergency service and others are being affected and is not appropriate, she said.

“Doctors and other medical personnel who provide essential health services, should not be deputed for full time at quarantine centres so that non-COVID activities should also function smoothly,” she said.

The letter further stated that a fixed schedule of visit for the doctors at quarantine centres should be maintained and they should be deputed in an emergency situation so that they can also handle routine health services in the remaining period.

Officials of the health department said the quarantine centres were being run by the health department but now it is the duty of the collectors to run the centres.

TS Singhdeo, the state’s health minister, said on Saturday that containing the spread of coronavirus disease is the department’s priority but the routine health services are also important for the people.

“We are constantly instructing the collectors to no health services should be affected in the state and a letter in this regard has been sent to collectors,” Singhdeo said while speaking to HT.

Chhattisgarh has 79 people who contracted the coronavirus disease, out of which 36 have been discharged from hospitals.