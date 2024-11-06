Our alliance with DMK to continue: VCK chief

Putting to rest all speculation of opposition parties wooing the allies of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK, formerly the Dalit Panthers of India) on Tuesday announced that it will continue its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections together. VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan (ANI)

The VCK also asserted that there was no need for it to walk out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) at the state-level and the INDIA bloc at the national level.

“No need has arisen to discuss an alliance,” VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters. “For the past seven years, the SPA has been functioning successfully. At the national level, we are part of the INDIA bloc. We have a major role in stitching both alliances. Our only job will be to strengthen these alliances, not weaken them.”

The VCK chief made these statements amid reports that actor-politician Vijay — who is debuting in the 2026 assembly elections — will share stage with him at an event to release a book on BR Ambedkar. Thirumavalavan said that the book publishers told him that they had planned to release it in April in the presence of chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “I have agreed to participate in the event because of Stalin and Rahul,” the VCK chief said. “Just a week ago, I was told that Vijay could also be invited. We will take a call on attending the event very soon,” he added.

The AIADMK-led by Edappadi Palaniswami too recently made statements that DMK’s allies VCK and Congress are unhappy with the alliance. Following the Lok Sabha elections, DMK’s partners Congress, VCK and two Left parties have been opposing the ruling government on several issues, including law and order as well as a hooch tragedy.

The Tamizaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay held his first conference on October 27, during which the actor-politician announced that he is open to welcoming allies and power sharing, which was seen as to unsettle the DMK since VCK has been calling for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

The VCK has a significant vote bank among the Dalit population across the state, particularly in the northern region. The SPA comprises the DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MDMK, KDMK, and other smaller parties.