Our planet won't be the same after Covid: Modi

The Covid-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime crisis that brought tragedy to the doorsteps of many but also resulted in humankind demonstrating its tenacity through the development of vaccines within a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote address during virtual global Vesak celebrations on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Modi said nations around the world were witnessing a “mix of continuity and change” a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. “The Covid-19 pandemic has not left us. Several nations, including India, have experienced a second wave. This is the worst crisis humanity faces in decades. We have not seen a pandemic like this for a century,” he said.

“This once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the doorstep of many. The pandemic has impacted every nation. The economic impact is huge as well. Our planet will not be the same after Covid-19.

“To those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones, I would like to extend condolences. I grieve with them.”

The PM lauded the efforts of first responders, frontline workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers who “selflessly risked their lives every day to serve others in need”, and scientists who worked to develop vaccines.

“But over the last year, there have been many noteworthy changes as well. We now have a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to fight it. Most importantly, we have the vaccine, which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic,” he said.

“The emergence of a vaccine in a year of the pandemic striking shows the power of human determination and tenacity. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines.”

Vesak, which celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death, is an occasion to celebrate the life of the Buddha and also reflect on his ideals and sacrifices for the betterment of the planet, Modi noted.

Just as the Buddha devoted his life to removing human suffering, individuals and organisations rose to the occasion over the past year and worked to reduce suffering amid the pandemic, he said. Contributions of equipment and materials were made by Buddhist organisations and followers of the religion around the world, and these actions were in line with the Buddha’s teachings of “blessings, compassion and welfare of all”, he said. Amid the fight against Covid-19, people must not lose sight of other challenges such as climate crisis since reckless lifestyles are threatening future generations, Modi said.