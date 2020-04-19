Out of money, 6 foreigners make home inside cave in Rishikesh, quarantined

india

Amid the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand police have found six foreigners including three women living in a cave near the Ganga in Lakshman Jhula area in the pilgrim town of Rishikesh after running out of money, officials said on Sunday.

The group of foreigners was found Saturday evening after a tip off from locals, police said.

“The group includes three women and three men. Two of them hail from Ukraine and one each from Turkey, USA, France and Nepal,” said Rakendra Singh Kataith, station house officer of Lakshman Jhula police station who led the police team.

Kataith said they found the foreigners staying in the cave with all their belongings.

“They were cooking their food using firewood. They brought the water from the Ganga flowing nearby. They were all brought to the police station where they said that they had shifted to the cave on March 24 after they ran out of money to pay hotel charges in Muni Ki Reti area of Rishikesh where they were staying,” said Kataith.

The police officer said all the six had come to Rishikesh about two months ago and had shifted to the cave just before the first phase of the lockdown began.

“They have been now shifted to a quarantine centre with all required facilities. None of them have shown any symptoms of Covid-19 in the medical examination,” said Kataith.

Uttarkhand has reported 42 cases of coronavirus so far out of which nine have recovered.

According to the Uttarakhand police, there are still about 600-700 foreigners in the popular tourist spot of Rishikesh. They are gradually leaving for their countries as according to arrangements made by their respective embassies.