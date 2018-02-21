Out on bail, Phoolan Devi murder accused marries girl from Madhya Pradesh

Sher Singh Rana, who is accused of killing Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament and former dacoit Phoolan Devi, got married on Tuesday in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee with a daughter of a former legislator from Madhya Pradesh.

Rana, 41, who is presently out on bail said he has left his fate in the hands of God.

“I have left on God (to decide my fate) as I have no idea how long will it take for the case to settle,” Rana said shortly after marrying the 32-year-old Pratima Singh.

The mother-in-law of Rana, Sandhya Rajeev Bundela, said her husband was elected as an MLA on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in 2008 from Chatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Rana hit the headlines after he allegedly killed Devi at her official residence in New Delhi on July 25, 2001. Rana had said he killed Phoolan to avenge the killings of Thakurs by her in Behmai in 1981. Two days after killing her, Rana surrendered in Dehradun.

He fled from the Tihar jail in 2004 and was again arrested in 2006 from a guest house in Kolkatta. In between, he claimed to have had gone to Afghanistan to get back the remains of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

A Delhi court convicted Rana in Phoolan Devi’s murder in 2014 while 10 other accused were acquitted. Rana challenged the lower court’s decision in the Delhi High Court which granted him bail in 2016.

Rana also unsuccessfully tried to enter electoral politics by contesting Jevar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh during 2012 assembly polls.