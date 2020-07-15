Over 1,300 infections, 99 deaths among doctors so far: IMA data

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:44 IST

As many as 99 doctors have died and 1,302 have been infected with the Sars-Cov-2, the pathogen that causes the coronavirus disease, across the country, the National Covid Registry released by the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday revealed.

The case fatality rate (CFR) among doctors is 7.6%, an analysis of the data reveals, which is much higher than the national average of about 2.5%.

Of the 99, about 73 doctors were above the age of 50.

The voluntary organisation of doctors with chapters across India said that the data showed both young and old doctors were equally infected, but the mortality was higher among the old. “While this is on expected lines there is scope for lessening deaths across the age spectrum. Covid death amongst doctors is of great concern,” said Dr Ranjan Sharma, national president of IMA.

Citing the data, Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared a red alert for doctors and medical administration.

A letter signed by Dr Sharma and Honorary Secretary General Dr R V Asokan said that best practices must be followed to reduce fatalities among doctors.

“Working hours to be tempered by concerns of safety. Providing PPE, triaging, physical distancing and sanitisers should be monitored. Operation theatres, labour rooms, laboratories and casualty require special care. ICU and critical care units deserve close scrutiny for adherence to best practices and protocols,” the letter suggested.

Any gap in providing safety of doctors, nurses and staff needs to be closed, the organisation said. A feedback system from doctors, employees and public must be put in place, it added.

The letter also called for meticulous adherence to cleaning and sanitizing protocols in healthcare facilities.