Home / India News / Over 1.93 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Over 1.93 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 02:21 PM IST

More than 1.93 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, the ministry said.

"As many as 1,93,95,287 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 delhi covid-19 tally post covid coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.