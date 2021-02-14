Over 100 liquor bottles sent via courier seized in 'dry' Gujarat
Ahead of local body polls in Gujarat, police have seized 107 bottles of liquor worth around ₹62,000 sent to Junagadh from Uttar Pradesh through a courier service, an official said on Sunday.
Gujarat is a 'dry' state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned, and bootleggers are now using a new strategy of bringing in liquor through inter-state courier services, the police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the local crime branch and B- division police conducted a raid on a courier service firm on Saturday and found 107 bottles of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around ₹62,000 packed in eight parcels sent from Bahadurgarh in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.
The parcels were to be delivered to two persons - Firoz Baloch and Wahid Qureshi - in Junagadh, the official from B-division police station said.
Also read| Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love
An FIR has been registered against three persons under provisions of the Prohibition Act, he said.
The police are keeping a close watch on cases of violation of the prohibition law ahead of the local body polls in the state as the model code of conduct is in force.
The local body elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on February 21 and 28 in Gujarat.
Elections to six municipal corporations will be held on February 21 and of various municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats on February 28.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salute to Ghulam Nabi Azad underlined PM Modi’s personal ties with rivals
- Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties have many stories to show that the Prime Minister has maintained personal rapport with leaders cutting across political boundaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Arjun tank will showcase India united spirit': PM Modi at Chennai event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists ‘threaten' scribes, activists for alleged corporate links
- The note named former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, journalists Ganesh Mishra and Leeladhar Rathi, anti-Maoists campaigners Farukh Ali and P Vijay as ‘corporate and government agents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100 liquor bottles sent via courier seized in 'dry' Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Death toll at 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case
- A senior Delhi police officer, who wished not to be named, said Ravi was picked up for questioning related to her role in spreading the toolkit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushma Swaraj Birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday Ma', tweets daughter Bansuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial vehicle operators threaten to go on hunger strike in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal honours Major Ralengnao Khathing who brought Tawang under Indian rule
- Khathing, who was more popular as Bob, is relatively an unknown figure for most of India and even parts of Arunachal Pradesh. But people in Tawang still remember him with respect for establishing Indian control over the area when the threat of China loomed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai
- It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he is under house arrest in ‘new model of democracy’
- The police did not refer to house arrest but said movements of VIPs have been discouraged in view of the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights| Tamil Nadu made Arjun tank will be used on northern border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Artisans hope for better business in Saraswati Puja amid ongoing pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Would’ve died at home too’: Haryana minister on farmers’ deaths during protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox