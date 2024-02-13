Over 100k new recruits get appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed appointment letters to over 100,000 newly inducted recruits in different government departments and organisations as part of the Centre’s Rozgar Mela (employment fair). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Monday. (ANI)

At a virtual session, the PM said that the government has streamlined the process of appointments. “Previously, the process of releasing advertisements for jobs and then appointments would take a long time. Taking advantage of this, bribery was rampant. Our government has streamlined the appointment -- made it timebound and transparent. In our government, giving jobs to youths is on a fast pace,” Modi said, adding that the government in the last 10 years has handed out 1.5 times more jobs than previous governments did.

The new recruits will join the home, defence, health, tribal affairs and railway ministries, and the departments of revenue, financial services, and atomic energy, among others, according to officials aware of the matter.

Congratulating the new appointees, Modi said that they were now a part of nation-building. “You may be in any department but remember that the work you do every day is for the development of the nation,” he said.

Modi cited a recent budget announcement about 10 million rooftop solar plants as an example of innovation. “There are multiple benefits of the scheme. Those who use the solar panels will have zero bills. They will also be able to earn money by supplying power to the grid. Additionally, people will find jobs in the sector. It could be related to solar panels, wiring, battery. All this will generate employment and create lakhs of jobs,” he said.

The PM noted that many of the new recruits are set to join the Indian Railways, and said that not much attention was paid to the railways before 2014 but his government focused on electrification, doubling of rail lines, flagging off new trains, and improving facilities for passengers.

“Railway in India is undergoing a massive transformation and the sector will witness a complete makeover in the next decade. Before 2014, the government did not focus on punctuality or cleanliness or trains. Our government changed the way people travel. We have already announced how 40,000 modern bogies on the lines of Vanda Bharat Express trains are being prepared and will be added to the other trains,” he said.

The PM said that many of the recruits will be a part of paramilitary forces, and that the government has reformed the hiring process in the forces to quickly fill vacancies. He also spoke to the recruits about new markets, expansion in tourism, improved connectivity, the focus on infrastructure, and the country’s startup ecosystem.

Modi also laid foundation stone of Phase I of an integrated complex, “Karmayogi Bhavan” to create synergy in different facets of “Mission Karmayogi”, a programme that aims to build a platform to guide civil servants in capacity building along various competencies.