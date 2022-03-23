Home / India News / Over 11K trains got delayed in 2020-21 due to various factors including fog, agitations: Govt
Over 11K trains got delayed in 2020-21 due to various factors including fog, agitations: Govt

There is no provision for compensation to passengers for delay of trains, the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
Representational image (HT File)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:45 PM IST
PTI |

 A total of 11,806 trains got delayed due to factors such as fog, saturated routes, asset failures, alarm chain pulling, agitations and bad weather during 2020-21, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

"During April 2020 to March 2021, a total of 11,806 trains got delayed owing to factors like fog, capacity constraints including path constraints on saturated routes, asset failures, alarm chain pulling, agitations, bad weather and other unforeseen circumstances," he stated. 

