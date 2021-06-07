Over 235 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, 30 million people in 18-44 group inoculated: Centre

More than 235 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, according to the latest data released by the Union government on Monday. The data also showed that more than 30 million beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 Cr (23,59,39,165) as per the 7 pm provisional report today,” the Union health ministry said in a statement on Monday night. “16,07,531 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today,” the ministry further said in its statement.

#IndiaFightsCorona



➡️ More than 3.04 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated for 1st dose.



➡️ More than 16.07 Lakh vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group for first dose today. #LargestVaccinationDrive #We4Vaccine



Details: https://t.co/xpUAqZT5x0 pic.twitter.com/28DHozzW1w — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 7, 2021

Vaccination of 18-44 age group

On Monday, 1,607,531 first doses and 68,661 second doses were delivered to people between 18 and 44 years of age, data from the ministry showed. So far 30,245,100 beneficiaries in this age group have received their first doses and 237,107 have received their second.

Madhya Pradesh has administered 3,494,969 first doses, the highest among states, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,271,266 first doses) and Gujarat (2,662,353 first doses), according to the data.

Also read | Free ration to 800 million people till Diwali, announces PM Modi

Day 143 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive

As many as 2,797,493 first doses and 307,496 second doses were administered on Monday. This includes 12,873 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 90,200 front line workers (FLWs), who received their first doses and 14,195 HCWs and 24,027 FLWs, who received their second.

Among the general public, 778,519 people between 45 and 60 years of age received their first dose and 100,241 beneficiaries in the same age group received their second on Monday, the ministry’s data showed.

Meanwhile, 308,370 first doses and 100,372 second doses were administered to people above 60 years of age.

Also read | ‘Right thing, at last’: Congress leaders react to PM Modi’s announcement on central procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

Cumulative vaccination coverage

So far, 235,939,165 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered under the country’s vaccination drive. While HCWs have received 9,981,949 first doses and 6,876,906 second doses, 16,299,343 first doses and 8,696,391 second doses have been administered to FLWs.

Also, 71,838,338 first doses and 11,436,520 second doses have been given to beneficiaries between 45 and 60 years.

Watch | 'New vaccine to spray in nose': PM Modi on ongoing India research

Meanwhile, 60,990,200 people above 60 years have been inoculated with their first doses. The second-dose coverage among the people in this age group is 19,337,311, the ministry’s data showed.

Earlier on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union government would take over the task of Covid-19 vaccination from the state governments. In his address, he also said that all beneficiaries above the age of 18 would be inoculated free of cost from June 21.