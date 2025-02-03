Over 250 people hospitalised after food poisoning at Rajasthan mass weddings

Over 250 people, mostly women and children, were hospitalised late on Sunday after dinner at separate mass weddings in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Bharatpur. Over 220 people were admitted to the MB Hospital in Udaipur. (X)

Authorities said the MB Hospital in Udaipur had to set up a new emergency ward to accommodate over 220 people who attended a mass wedding in Dhanmand. A 15-year-old girl remained critical even as all but 27 patients were discharged.

Doctors said guests at the mass wedding began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The hospital deployed an additional team of doctors to treat them.

Officials said a feast was prepared for nearly 6,000 guests including from Udaipur and neighbouring districts. A large number of people also gathered at the hospital and added to the chaos. A police team was deployed to manage the crowd and ensure order.

Ram Rathore, who was among those hospitalised, said he felt sick after having the food and started vomiting. “I also started feeling dizzy and nauseous.” Patients who ate sweets and a traditional dish experienced severe symptoms.

MB Hospital superintendent RL Suman said they first received 30 patients but the number crossed 200 within an hour. He said the situation was under control. Suman said the critically ill child was admitted to the paediatric ICU.

Deputy chief medical health officer Omprakash Raipuria said women and children with lower immunity were most affected. “Officials will collect food samples on Monday, and the [food poisoning] cause will be determined once lab reports are available.”

Around 60 people were hospitalised due to food poisoning during a similar wedding programme on Sunday night in Bharatpur’s Gazipur village. Medical teams were rushed to the village and 17 of the patients had to be admitted a hospital in Nadbai.