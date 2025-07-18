Over 26,500 people died on Mumbai railway tracks in 10 years: RTI data reveals

A total of 26,547 people lost their lives on railway tracks in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region between January 2015 and May 2025, according to data sourced via a Right to Information (RTI) application. The deaths occurred on the suburban network under the Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR), with trespass on railway tracks accounting for the highest number of deaths at 14,175. Track trespassing, falling off trains and pre-existing illnesses – the top three causes of deaths – accounted for 24,989 fatalities (Hindustan Times)

Track trespassing, falling off trains and pre-existing illnesses – the top three causes of deaths – accounted for 24,989 fatalities, shows the data obtained by activist Godfrey Pimenta from Watchdog Foundation, a nonprofit. Other reasons included being hit by a railway pole, falling into the gap between the train and the platform, electric shock, suicide and natural death.

A bulk of the deaths, at 17,212, were reported on the CR network, which is more expansive than the WR network. The highest number of deaths in a year, at 3,304, were recorded in 2015, while the lowest deaths in a year, at 1,116, were recorded in 2020.

The RTI application was filed in the aftermath of the tragedy on June 9, when five commuters died after falling off local trains near Mumbra railway station.

“The number of fatalities is quite high. Railway officials must initiate measures and interventions to reduce fatalities, especially due to crossing of railway lines,” Pimenta told HT. The penalty for trespassing on tracks must be increased to deter people from crossing railway lines and reduce fatalities, Pimenta added.

A WR official said they had adopted the ‘Zero Death Mission’ initiative to curb trespassing on tracks.

“Under this initiative, we have constructed additional foot over bridges, installed escalators and elevators, raised the height of platforms, erected fences of sufficient height between railway tracks at station premises and trespassing-prone spots,” the official said. “Besides, we have constructed boundary walls to plug gaps and conducted drives regularly to remove encroachments along the tracks.”

Similar measures have been adopted on the CR network, in addition to the closure of level-crossing gates, said officials.

Additionally, both CR and WR hold regular awareness drives, including with help from celebrities and NGOs. Celebrities roped in by WR include Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham and Jackie Shroff.