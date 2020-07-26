e-paper
Over 30 bank staff test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

According to the officials, the customers who visited the bank have also been advised to voluntarily appear for coronavirus tests.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Tiruchirappalli
The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.
The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.(HT Photo)
         

As many as 38 employees of the main branch of a leading nationalised bank in this city have tested positive for coronavirus, officials from the bank and the local civic body said on Sunday.

Earlier, a senior official of the branch who was suffering from other complications, had succumbed to the contagion.

The bank is frequented by customers including pensioners and loan applicants.

Senior bank officials said the disinfection process had been completed today and indicated the bank might resume operations from Monday.

Corporation health officials were in touch with the customers who visited the bank recently.

Tamil Nadu, with the highest virus caseloads in the country after Maharashtra, has reported an overall 2,06,737 positive cases of the virus as of Saturday.

