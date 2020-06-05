Over 4,700 lockdown violators held in Tripura in two months

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:15 IST

Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested 4,751 people and registered first information reports (FIRs) against 41 for violating the Covid-19 lockdown since the imposition of restrictions in late March.

During the same period, a total of 3,900 people were fined till June 3 for not wearing masks in public places, according to data from the police.

Since April, the state government has enforced a rule making the wearing of masks mandatory in all public places and offices. Those who violate the rule are fined with a penalty of Rs100 for first offence and Rs200 for second and subsequent offences.

Tripura has recorded a total of 647 Covid-19 cases, placing it second, after Assam, among the northeastern states. Of the total cases, 173 people have recovered, three have left the state and one died an unnatural death.

Samples of 31,139 people were tested in the state, according to the latest records from the health department.

The state has conducted 7,783 tests per million people, considered the highest in the northeastern region, according to data shared by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Twitter.

Besides tracing 13,466 contacts of Covid-19 patients, state police have distributed 41,174 face masks among staff of the department and the public.

Police have also provided food packets to 45,374 people, dry rations to 15,263 families, drinking water to the interior areas of Tripura on 413 occasions and medicines to 44 villages.

They had also dealt with a total of 7,973 public calls and assisted 1,870 senior citizens during the lockdown.

The Tripura government has formed Corona monitoring and awareness committees in panchayats and village councils and asked their representatives to set up at least one quarantine centre in their areas in view of opposition to home quarantine at some places.

“The state government is taking initiatives to test all people who are returning to the state. I paid a visit to some villages to see the quarantine facilities there,” CM Debsaid earlier.

During his visit to some quarantine centres, the chief minister found some youngsters who used to work in hotels and restaurants in other states and had returned to Tripura after losing their jobs due to the lockdown. Following this, the tourism department decided to outsource 16 cafeterias to help these youngsters get a source of income in the state, Deb said on Thursday.