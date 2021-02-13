IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST

More than 8 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in the ongoing inoculation drive of the government, an official of the Union health and family welfare said Saturday as the second phase of the programme started. The health ministry official said that the second dose vaccinations had begun for those who had completed 28 days after receiving the first dose. "Second dose vaccination started today for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine. Till 6pm today, a total of 80,52,454 vaccinations have been carried out,” the ministry official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A provisional figure of 84,807 vaccinations until 6pm for the day was announced as well.

The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry. "Deaths reported so far in cases where vaccination has been conducted to date is 27. There are three deaths reported in the past 24 hours who had taken vaccination at some point in time in the recent past," the official said as per ANI.

The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said that the eight states which had vaccinated more than 400,000 accounted for 59.70% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated. "Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.8% of the total beneficiaries in India. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement," it said.

India's tally of the coronavirus disease stands at 10,892,746 and its death toll has risen to 155,550. India currently has 136,571 active cases, which accounted for 1.25% of the total number of coronavirus infections in the country. There were 12,143 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours, of which 86.01% were from six states, as per the ministry.

"Six states account for 80.58% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 36 deaths. Kerala follows with 18 deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported 8 deaths each in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
india news

Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:53 PM IST
While Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, was not available for comment, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a detailed probe will be carried out and those found guilty will be punished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The day has been the bloodiest in the Valley’s 30-year-old insurgency period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
While the Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday, the Lok Sabha went into recess on Saturday evening and both the Houses will reconvene on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said these projects, including a Metro project in Chennai and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will “add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace for them to realise their full development potential.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
india news

PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
india news

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel inspect the mangled remains of a car which exploded near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Banihal, in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, March 30, 2019.(PTI)
Security personnel inspect the mangled remains of a car which exploded near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Banihal, in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, March 30, 2019.(PTI)
india news

Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists for their role in the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It appears I am under some sort of surveillance," MP Mahua Moitra said.(PTI)
"It appears I am under some sort of surveillance," MP Mahua Moitra said.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trivedi also took a jibe at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that no one could hold their heads up high in an environment of fear.(PTI)
Trivedi also took a jibe at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that no one could hold their heads up high in an environment of fear.(PTI)
india news

After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:00 PM IST
"I am very grateful to BJP and its senior leaders, I was told they have said that I am welcome. It would be a privilege, no question about it. But, let me settle down," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2021_000115B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2021_000115B)(PTI)
india news

Parliament approves J-K reorganisation amendment bill

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has already been passed by Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this representative image, workers on contract for Indian Railways erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives. (AFP)
In this representative image, workers on contract for Indian Railways erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives. (AFP)
india news

'Indo-Bangla railway project to be over by this March': Tripura minister

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • With its opening, this would be the first railway route from North East India to Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP