Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

More than 8 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in the ongoing inoculation drive of the government, an official of the Union health and family welfare said Saturday as the second phase of the programme started. The health ministry official said that the second dose vaccinations had begun for those who had completed 28 days after receiving the first dose. "Second dose vaccination started today for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine. Till 6pm today, a total of 80,52,454 vaccinations have been carried out,” the ministry official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A provisional figure of 84,807 vaccinations until 6pm for the day was announced as well.

The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry. "Deaths reported so far in cases where vaccination has been conducted to date is 27. There are three deaths reported in the past 24 hours who had taken vaccination at some point in time in the recent past," the official said as per ANI.

The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said that the eight states which had vaccinated more than 400,000 accounted for 59.70% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated. "Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.8% of the total beneficiaries in India. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement," it said.

India's tally of the coronavirus disease stands at 10,892,746 and its death toll has risen to 155,550. India currently has 136,571 active cases, which accounted for 1.25% of the total number of coronavirus infections in the country. There were 12,143 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours, of which 86.01% were from six states, as per the ministry.

"Six states account for 80.58% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 36 deaths. Kerala follows with 18 deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported 8 deaths each in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.