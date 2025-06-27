Search
Over 900 placed under restrictions ahead of Muharram in UP’s Sambhal to prevent unrest

PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 04:58 PM IST

Sambhal authorities are invoking Section 163, with preventive actions affecting over 900 individuals, as confirmed by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya.

Authorities in Sambhal have placed over 900 persons under preventive restrictions ahead of Muharram to maintain peace and prevent any possible disturbances, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya told reporters on Friday.

The DM also confirmed that Section 163 of the BNSS has been invoked as part of the preventive measures.(PTI/ representational)
The DM also confirmed that Section 163 of the BNSS has been invoked as part of the preventive measures.(PTI/ representational)

Responding to questions from media persons, Pensiya said, "So far, more than 900 people have been bound under preventive action, and the verification of others is still underway. Anyone found attempting to create conflict or disrupt communal harmony will also be placed under similar restrictions. If they go on to cause trouble, their surety bonds will be forfeited."

He added that the amount of surety set varies depending on the person's past record and the potential threat they pose.

"It could be 1 lakh, 2 lakh, 3 lakh, or even 5 lakh, depending on the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) assessment of the individual's background and previous involvement in disputes. Some are new names, while others have past records," he said.

The DM also confirmed that Section 163 (power of certain magistrates to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the BNSS has been invoked as part of the preventive measures.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
