Over 96k trained as Yoga instructors, trainers under skilling initiatives: Govt

Over 96k trained as Yoga instructors, trainers under skilling initiatives: Govt

The government’s other programmes on skilling include Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training and Special Projects.

Jun 21, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years. (PTI)
         

On the eve of International Yoga Day, the government on Saturday said about 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers through various skilling initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The government's other programmes on skilling include Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training and Special Projects.

The states with the highest number of skilled candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said. “Yoga is an invaluable gift to the world from India that has roots in our ancient Vedic traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years. “Aligned with his vision, we have been working closely with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council to build awareness regarding various career prospects in the field of yoga and encourage youth to embrace yoga for a promising future,” Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said.

In the post COVID-19 era, Pandey said he foresees an urgent need of skill sets enhancement of the potential workforce with a surge in demand for certified yoga instructors and trainers. “We are committed towards our vision to make yoga truly global and empower youth across the country to explore lucrative career opportunities in the field of yoga,” the minister said. There are three specific courses for yoga - Yoga Instructor (NSQF 4), Yoga Trainer (level 5) and Senior Yoga Trainer (level 6). Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council also has vocational education courses in Yoga for CBSE schools. Starting from class XI from academic year 2020-2021, B&WSSC’s Yoga job roles will also be available in all the Samagra Shiksha schools across all the states for its Higher Secondary Sections.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of living, said the significance of yoga has become all the more crucial in the current time, as people across the globe are dealing with the various challenges posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

