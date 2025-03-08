Over the past decade, Govt has given highest priority to women’s safety: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Over the past decade, the government has given highest priority to women’s safety, making laws stricter to prevent crimes against them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat’s Navsari district on International Women’s Day (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)

Addressing at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat’s Navsari district on International Women’s Day, Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, introduced two schemes --- Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods (G-SAFAL) and Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income (G-MAITRI).

Women wave to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Navsari on Saturday.

“The G-SAFAL initiative aims to provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to women from self-help groups in Antyodaya families across two aspirational districts and 13 aspirational blocks in Gujarat, while G-MAITRI will support startups working to enhance rural livelihoods,” Modi said, adding that his focus on women’s safety began with his first address as Prime Minister at the Red Fort, where he emphasised the importance of holding sons, not just daughters, accountable for preventing crimes against women.

Modi emphasised the government’s commitment to women’s safety, highlighting several improvements to India’s legal framework, particularly through “the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced colonial-era laws”.

“Over the past decade, the government has given highest priority to women’s safety, making laws stricter to prevent crimes against them... The BNS has further strengthened provisions related to women’s safety as the new code includes a dedicated chapter addressing crimes against women and children,” he said.

Delving on delays in justice delivery, Modi said that the reformed legal system now mandates charges for heinous crimes like rape be framed within 60 days, with verdicts required within 45 days.

He pointed out the ability to file e-FIRs from anywhere and the implementation of Zero FIR, allowing women to report crimes at any police station regardless of jurisdiction. “We have enacted stringent laws to safeguard women, ensuring that those who commit crimes against them are punished severely, and we are also working towards strengthening legal mechanisms so that justice is not delayed,” he said.

Modi added that efforts to improve women’s security are not limited to legislation alone but also include “better law enforcement, increased surveillance, and the use of modern technology to create a safer environment.”

He said the police recording of rape survivor’s statement using audio-video means is legally recognised now and the deadline for doctors to submit medical reports has been set to 7 days, providing significant assistance to the survivor.

“In Surat district last October, charges in a gang rape case were framed within 15 days, with the culprits sentenced to life imprisonment within weeks,” he said and also mentioned a case in Aligarh, where “a rapist received a 20-year sentence within 30 days of the charge sheet being filed”, and in Kolkata, where “a court delivered a death sentence for the rape of an infant within 80 days of the crime”.

Modi said that approximately 800 fast-track courts nationwide have “expedited the resolution of around 3 lakh cases” related to rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). Additionally, a “24/7 women’s helpline has been strengthened, and about 800 one-stop centers now operate across India, having assisted over 10 lakh women.”

Regarding better law enforcement at public spaces with the use of technology, he said, “From emergency helplines to advanced surveillance systems, we are leveraging technology in every possible way to ensure that women feel safe, whether they are at home, at work, or in public spaces.”

“Creating a secure environment for women is not just about policing or stricter laws, it is about changing mindset and spreading awareness. It is about ensuring that every individual understands the importance of treating women with the dignity and respect they deserve,” he added.

He said that the government prioritises “respect and convenience” in women’s lives and mentioned that “toilets, also referred to as ‘Izzat Ghar’ or ‘house of dignity’, have been constructed for crores of women”, and “bank accounts of crores of women have been opened, integrating them into the banking system.”

Modi added that the government has “extended maternity leave for working women from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.”

He also recalled the passing of the law against instant triple talaq and said, “the government has enacted a strict law to protect the lives of lakhs of Muslim sisters”.

Modi added, “When Article 370 was in effect in Jammu and Kashmir, women were deprived of many rights. If they married someone outside the state, they lost their right to ancestral property and with the abolishment of Article 370, women in Jammu and Kashmir have now regained their rights.”

The Prime Minister also interacted with women who have achieved financial independence through self-help groups under the Lakhpati Didi programme on Saturday. “Approximately 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis nationwide, with the government aiming to increase this number to 3 crore in the next five years,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women who have achieved financial independence through self-help groups under the Lakhpati Didi programme on Saturday

Modi pointed to Gujarat as a “model of women-led development” and cited example of Amul as “success built on the strength of rural women.” He also recalled the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative, launched in 2015.

The event on Saturday was attended by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and union minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, among other dignitaries.