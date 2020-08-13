e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Overnight rains lash Delhi; NCR likely to receive intense showers in next 48 hours

Overnight rains lash Delhi; NCR likely to receive intense showers in next 48 hours

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy overnight rain, measuring between 15 and 115 millimetres (mm), until Thursday early morning.

Palam and Safdarjung weather stations recorded 86 mm and 42 mm, respectively.

The downpour was heaviest between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Thursday early morning.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RFC), Delhi, has predicted more intense spells on Thursday that may cause traffic disruption in the national capital.

An orange category warning has been issued for Delhi by India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities on Thursday that implies the disaster control department should be prepared to avert any rain-related incidents.

Though Delhi had a rain deficiency of 35% until Wednesday, the figure is likely to improve substantially, when the overnight downpour is accounted for.

“Heavy rains are expected in parts of the national capital region (NCR) for the next two days. But, Delhi will receive light to moderate rains. The monsoon trough is running close to Delhi and southwesterly winds are bringing moisture to the region,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

htsmartcast
top news
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In