Overthrow those against the Constitution, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah invoked the words of late US President Abraham Lincoln on Saturday. “We are the rightful masters of the constitution and their duty is not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow those who are against the constitution.” Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with former judge Justice Gopal Gowda at The Constitution and National Unity Conference (ANI)

He made the remark while addressing a gathering at The Constitution and National Unity Conference organised by the social welfare department at Palace Grounds. The discussions at the event were centered on the significance of the constitution and promoting national unity.

“There are two negative propaganda going on against the constitution. One, that the constitution is for the salvation of the Dalits and second that it is not in accordance with the socio-economic situation. It should be realized that people who are against it are giving it negative propaganda as the constitution clearly states freedom, equality and fraternity. This propaganda has been going on since it came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated. If the constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise, we will be in danger,” he said.

The chief minister stated that it is important for every individual to read the Constitution.

”Baba Saheb Ambedkar read and understood the constitutions of many countries and drafted the Indian constitution in such a way as to suggest solutions to the country’s problems. The Indian constitution is the greatest,” he added.

Emphasising the crucial role of governments in eradicating social inequality, the CM said, “Eradication of social inequality is the responsibility of every government.” He highlighted the importance of social democracy alongside political democracy, noting that Ambedkar had warned that inequality could undermine democracy.

Siddaramaiah stressed the significance of upholding the constitution and ensuring that power lies in the hands of those who support equality and the constitution.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remark, former deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Malleswaram, CN Ashwath Narayan said, “Congress is anti-constitutional, anti-Ambedkar, anti-progress, anti-poor, and anti-public. People have voted them to power but they are not performing. If they can’t perform and want to create theatrics every day, let them get down from power and do whatever they feel like. When you are in power, you should perform. People are fed up with the Congress party and its leaders’ drama.”