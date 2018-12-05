Owaisi calls for anti-BJP, anti-Congress front at national level, says won’t join TRS govt

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday a united front of all regional parties was the only alternative in the country to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the people.

Owaisi, while speaking to the media, refused to buy the theory that by the general elections next year, there would only be two fronts in the country – one led by the Congress and the other by Bharatiya Janata Party.

“MIM does not believe in this bipolar politics. There is a scope for all regional parties, which are growing stronger in their respective states, to come together. You may call it a third front or federal front, but it is the need of the hour,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi, however, refused to comment what the MIM stand would be in 2019 election, if there were only two fronts. “I cannot predict what would happen after elections now,” he said.

While defending his party’s decision to support the Telangana Rashtra Samithi outside the eight constituencies of Hyderabad, Owaisi said the TRS government had done a commendable job to uplift the minorities.

He said the government launched various programmes including setting up of minorities’ welfare residential schools, providing scholarships to Muslim students for their overseas education and marriage incentive to the poor Muslim families.

However, Owaisi ruled out the possibility of the MIM joining the TRS government in the event of the latter coming to power for a second term.

“I don’t think such a situation will arise, as I feel the TRS will come to power on its own. Even if there is such a situation, we shall not join the government at all,” he categorically said.

He also wondered why all national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the MIM while campaigning in Hyderabad.

“That fact that they are specifically targeting me personally clearly shows they are scared me and my party. They think their parties would get some votes if they attack me,” he said.

Reacting to Gandhi’s comment that MIM was the “B” team of the BJP, Owaisi said he was neither A team nor B team. “I am Team Hyderabad and I will win ultimately,” he asserted.

While replying to a question, the MIM chief accused the Uttar Pradesh chief minister of being callous and irresponsible in connection with the killing of a police officer by cow vigilantes in that state’s Bulandshahr district.

“It is unfortunate that Yogi has deserted the state when it is burning and is doing road shows in Telangana in the assembly elections in which his party hardly has any stakes. I hope the people of UP will teach him a fitting lesson in the next elections,” he said.

He pointed out that the Sangh forces were not sparing anybody. “First it was minorities, then it was the turn of Dalits. Now, even the police have become its victims. The accused people in Bulandshahr incident belonged to Bajrang Dal, which is an offshoot of the RSS to which Yogi and Modi belong,” he alleged.

Owaisi also found fault with the BJP’s leaders for throwing challenges at him and threatening to kill him during the electioneering.

“Have they gone mad? What kind of talk is this? Instead of threatening me and throwing challenges at me in the elections, it is better they concentrate on issues like overflowing sewerage in their colonies. And if they still think they will get votes by killing me, I am ready to sacrifice my life,” he said.

He suggested the Election Commission should take serious note of such inflammatory speeches, threatening statements and comments whipping up communal passions and take action accordingly.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 20:12 IST