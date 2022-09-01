Home / India News / Daily brief: Owaisi says, survey on UP's madrasas is mini-NRC, NCPCR chairman hits back and all the latest news

Daily brief: Owaisi says, survey on UP's madrasas is mini-NRC, NCPCR chairman hits back and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

&nbsp;AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi &nbsp;(ANI)
 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi  (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On UP's madrasa survey move, Owaisi says ‘mini-NRC’, NCPCR, minority minister hit back

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to conduct a survey of all unrecognised madrasas in the state has triggered a row with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi comparing the move to a “mini-NRC”. Read more

Pakistan floods: Southern areas on high alert amid fears of Indus river swelling

Pakistan's southern provinces are bracing for more floods with a third of the country still inundated after record monsoon rains. Nearly 1,200 people - including 399 children - have been reported dead in what has been called the worst rain-related disaster in a decade. Read more

Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted

Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam visits Lalbaugcha Raja after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with dad

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous, Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The family celebrated the festival at their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. Read more

What is tech neck and how it affects your spine; tips to tackle it

Tech neck also known as text neck is a common issue these days because of the excessive use of mobile phones and sedentary jobs that require one to sit in front of screens for hours. It often starts with discomfort around the neck area, shoulders and back. Read more

'Whatever is in the media...': Shakib's straightforward response to 'controversy' prior to must-win Asia Cup game vs SL

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday said that his team focuses on playing quality cricket against Sri Lanka instead of being concerned about the recent controversy before the Asia Cup 2022 game. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
asaduddin owaisi aimim
asaduddin owaisi aimim

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out