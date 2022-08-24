Owaisi vows to continue stir till BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s arrest over Prophet remarks

All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday renewed his demand to arrest Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad and sparked protests in Hyderabad.

“BJP and its MLA T Raja Singh issued a video expressing their hate against Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet lives in the hearts of Muslims... We will continue our protests till this MLA is arrested,” the Hyderabad MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, an AIMIM legislator sought expulsion of Singh from the Telangana Assembly. Following an uproar over his remarks, the saffron party had on Tuesday suspended Singh from the party.

The BJP leader's comments about the Prophet triggered massive protests from workers of the AIMIM, who staged a sit-in in Hyderabad and called for his arrest. Amid rising tensions in the city, security has been stepped up.

Singh, who is often in the news for inflammatory speeches, on Monday released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. He is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. The video has now been pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

A day ago, Owaisi had hit out at the BJP saying the saffron camp does not want to see peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. “Fight with us politically... but not like this. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP don't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will tell those people to not take law into their hands."

Singh was released on bail hours after his arrest on Tuesday. The Nampally metropolitan magistrate court had said police had not followed the proper procedure such as issuance of prior notice before his arrest.