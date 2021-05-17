Oxygen, vaccine shortage key topics in Modi’s Covid meet with CMs

Lucknow/Jaipur/Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to understand the Covid-19 situation in the states and Union Territory.

While Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Prime Minister to set up oxygen plants in every district, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel sought enough vaccines for the state.

In his interaction, Gehlot asked Modi to increase the oxygen allocation for his state and to set up Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s oxygen plants in every district.

Gehlot later tweeted that the Prime Minister had assured to resolve the issues soon and suggested that he have a word with railway minister Piyush Goyal. The interaction with Goyal also took place, he said.

“There is hope that the Centre will soon increase the oxygen allocation to the state,” Gehlot tweeted.

Baghel, on the other hand, not only asked for more vaccines but also asked the Prime Minister to allow oxygen to be used for industrial purposes after all medical needs are met.

“The availability of oxygen is sufficient and accordingly after providing 80 percent oxygen to the hospitals, the remaining 20 percent oxygen can be provided to the industries, so that such units can start their activities,” he told Modi.

Modi also spoke to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who informed the Prime Minister that the positivity rate in his state was declining and that the recovery rate was on the rise.

UP government officials said Adityanath also briefed the Prime Minister on the vaccination drive in the state. The state, the chief minister told Modi, was already vaccinating people above the age of 18 in 18 districts and five more are set to be added to the list. Adityanath also spoke about how his state has been conducting an oxygen audit, a government official said.

“Covid management is progressing well in UP under the guidance of Prime Minister,” Adityanath tweeted after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also spoke to the newly-elected Puducherry chief minister N Rangaswamy and discussed the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states that cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India’s total active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.