Padma awardee writer Giriraj Kishore dies at 82

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 04:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
Veteran writer and academician Giriraj Kishore
Veteran writer and academician Giriraj Kishore (Photo: Twitter/@Sunil_Deodhar)
         

Veteran writer and academician Giriraj Kishore passed away on Sunday at his residence here following a prolonged illness. He was 82-years-old.

A Padma Shri awardee, Giriraj had written ‘Pahla Girmitiya’. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the acclaimed author.

“Through works like ‘Dhaai Ghar’ and ‘Pahla Girmitiyaa’, he had enriched the literature world. He was honoured with Sahitya Samman as well. His death has left an irreparable void in Hindi literature,” he said in a statement.

Giriraj was born in Muzaffarnagar in 1937. His father was a ‘zamindar’ (landlord), but because of his socialist principles and lack of interest in the zamindari system, he left home at a young age and became a Gandhian. He completed his masters in social work from the Institute of Social Sciences, Agra.

Soon after completing his masters, he became an assistant employment officer in Allahabad.

