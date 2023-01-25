PM congratulates Padma awardees, says ‘India cherishes their rich contributions’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate all the Padma awardees and said that the country “cherishes their rich and varied contributions”. The Padma awards – one of the highest civilian awards in India – were announced today.

“India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate all the Padma awardees and said that the country “cherishes their rich and varied contributions”. The Padma awards – one of the highest civilian awards in India – were announced today.

“India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” the prime minister tweeted.

|#+|

The awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, with Padma Vibhushan being the highest honour among the three. They are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, civil service, etc.

This year, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were among the six Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Sudha Murty and Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the nine awardees of Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, late investor magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actress Raveena Tandon, as well as music composer MM Keeravaani whose Telugu blockbuster RRR received global recognition, were among the 91 awardees of the Padma Shri Award.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. However, this year, no one was named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.