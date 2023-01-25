Home / India News / PM congratulates Padma awardees, says ‘India cherishes their rich contributions’

PM congratulates Padma awardees, says ‘India cherishes their rich contributions’

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:52 PM IST

This year, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were among the six Padma Vibhushan awardees.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the tableaux artists, tribal guests, NCC Cadets, and NSS Volunteers at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
New Delhi, Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the tableaux artists, tribal guests, NCC Cadets, and NSS Volunteers at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate all the Padma awardees and said that the country “cherishes their rich and varied contributions”. The Padma awards – one of the highest civilian awards in India – were announced today.

“India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate all the Padma awardees and said that the country “cherishes their rich and varied contributions”. The Padma awards – one of the highest civilian awards in India – were announced today.

“India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” the prime minister tweeted.

|#+|

The awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, with Padma Vibhushan being the highest honour among the three. They are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, civil service, etc.

This year, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were among the six Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Sudha Murty and Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the nine awardees of Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, late investor magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actress Raveena Tandon, as well as music composer MM Keeravaani whose Telugu blockbuster RRR received global recognition, were among the 91 awardees of the Padma Shri Award.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. However, this year, no one was named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma awards pm modi
padma awards pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out