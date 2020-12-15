e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies

Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies

Roddam Narasimha, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
President Pranab Mukherjee presents Padma Vibhushan to Roddam Narasimha.
President Pranab Mukherjee presents Padma Vibhushan to Roddam Narasimha.(PTI file photo)
         

Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha died at a private hospital here on Monday, doctors said. He was 87.

He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city, told PTI.

According to him, Narasimha had a heart-related ailment and suffered a brain stroke in 2018 as well.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born on July 20, 1933, Prof Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Considering his contribution, the central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013.

According to his family friends, Narasimha was in the league of the Missile Man of India and former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Dr Kalam and Prof Narasimha had together authored a book --”Developments In Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology”.

He was also a good friend of eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr C N R Rao. He was the student of Indian rocket scientist Prof Satish Dhawan.

His family members said the last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies
Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In