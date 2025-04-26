Pahalgam attack live: Assam CM warns of NSA action against pro-Pakistan supporters
Pahalgam attack live: As tension escalates between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday offered to “forge greater understanding” between New Delhi and Islamabad. In a social media post, he said, “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time”....Read More
Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan also dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attacks.
Meanwhile, the Centre is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan, Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil asserted on Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah.
The probe into the April 22 terror strike continues with special teams of the NIA reaching out to eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the attack by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Friday.
Initial investigations into the audacious terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven. They were aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.
Similarly, on Thursday, the Indian Army effectively responded to unprovoked firing by the Pakistani military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to firing on Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments so far
- Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.
- Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Friday offered to “forge greater understanding” between New Delhi and Islamabad.
- The Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.
- External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was convened in response to the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam.
- Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.
- Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.
Pahalgam attack live updates: DGCA issues advisory to airlines on passenger handling amid airspace curbs
The DGCA on Saturday issued an advisory to airlines on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers, as international flights are having longer flying times due to the Pakistan airspace closure.
Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines, resulting in longer flying hours for their international flights, especially those flying out from northern Indian cities, including Delhi.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Tourists say they feel 'safe' in Srinagar
Amid heightened security following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Srinagar say they feel safe and welcomed, crediting the warmth and support of locals, PTI reported.
While Dal Lake remains lively with visitors enjoying the picturesque landscape of the valley, nearby Pahalgam appears deserted, with a heavy security presence replacing the usual tourist crowds.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Over 200 Pakistanis living in MP to leave India before tomorrow, say officials
At least 228 Pakistani nationals living in Madhya Pradesh will have to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre, an official said on Saturday.
India has announced the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, as tension between the two countries has escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.
Pahalgam attack live updates: 4 Pakistani women nationals in UP's Bulandshahr sent back
The Uttar Pradesh administration sent back four Pakistani women nationals, who were visiting Bulandshahr on tourist visas, officials said on Saturday. This comes after the Centre revoked visas of all Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Bulandshahr Shankar Prasad, the four women had come from Pakistan on tourist visas and were sent back via the Wagah-Attari border.
Pahalgam attack live updates: CM Omar Abdullah leaves for Ramban
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday left for Ramban from his residence to monitor the situation there following a cloudburst, which caused massive flooding in the region.
Abdullah had to immediately come back to Srinagar after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
Pahalgam attack live updates: House of 5 terrorists razed by security forces in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday demolished the house of several terrorists in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
The house of Shahid Ahmed Kuttey was demolished in Shopian's Chotipora village by the security forces. READ MORE
Pahalgam attack live updates: JP Nadda says he's ‘praying for the country’ as India grieves
Union minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that he prayed for the country in the time of grief and assured that a befitting reply will be given to the terrorists who perpetrated a cowardly attack against India.
“I came here to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The whole country is agitated by the attack by terrorists in Pahalgam. I have prayed for the blessings of Ganesha. I prayed to Ganesha so that, through his wisdom and strength, India can emerge from this hour of crisis. A befitting reply will be given under the leadership of PM Modi,” he told ANI.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Mortal remains of martyr Havildar J Ali Shaikh brought to Kolkata
The mortal remains of Havildar J Ali Shaikh, who lost his life in the Udhampur encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area, were brought to Kolkata airport last night, ANI reported.
Pahalgam attack live updates: 208 Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana, says DGP
The Telangana government on Friday asked all the Pakistani nationals staying in Hyderabad to leave for their country as per the directive of the Central government, and their visas would be revoked by April 27. READ MORE
Pahalgam attack live updates: Security forces ramp up vigilance in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
The security forces have been placed on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
The security forces are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on the highway, with a focus on suspicious activity along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, PTI reported.
The forces are deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on visa cancellations
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that India has revoked visas of all Pakistani nationals, and strict compliance with the orders will take place.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has revoked all Visas issued to Pakistani Nationals, except Medical, Diplomatic & Long-Term visas, with effect from 27th of April, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after 29th of April, 2025. No new visas will be issued to Pakistani Nationals henceforward. The Delhi Government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders. Every violation is being sincerely tracked, and necessary action will follow,” Gupta tweeted.
Pahalgam attack live updates: ‘We are facing consequences,’ says Pak national on her way back
A Pakistani national who was being sent back to Pakistan after the cancellation of her visa said that she came to India after a decade to attend a relative's wedding, but had to go back early.
"We had come here on a 1.5-month visa to attend a relative's wedding, and are returning within 15 days. Whatever happened was wrong; someone else did this act, and people like us have to pay for it. Whoever did it ran away, but we are facing the consequences
Pahalgam attack live updates: Odisha minister says ‘terrorism is not just India’s problem'
Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday called for strict action against terrorism and called it a global problem after the Pahalgam terror attack.
“Enough is enough. The fight against terrorism is not only in the Indian domain. It has become a worldwide phenomenon. There is no scope for any country to make Pakistan understand that terrorism is not an option. Even after the surgical strike that killed many terrorists in Pakistan, they are not mending their ways. The time has come for the final countdown against Pakistan,” he told ANI.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Indian Army reviewed Jammu and Kashmir security situation
On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.
The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Rajasthan minister on Indus Waters Treaty suspension
Rajasthan water resources minister Suresh Singh Rawat on Saturday said that if the waters from the rivers in the treaty were flowing from Pakistan to India, Islamabad would have stopped the water supply long back. His remark came against the backdrop of the Indian government's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan,
“If the water from the rivers in the treaty was flowing from Pakistan to India, Pakistan would have obstructed it long back. But even after drinking the water that comes from our land, they are killing our people,” Rawat told ANI.
Pahalgam attack live updates: ‘Merge PoK with India,’ says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday participated in a candlelight march held in Hyderabad to protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
He said, "We urge you to move forward, and we, the 140 crore Indians, will stand with you. Divide Pakistan into two parts and merge PoK with India, we are all with you. This is not the time to do politics."
Pahalgam attack live updates: Asaduddin Owaisi takes part in candle march
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took part in a candlelight march against the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
“We are all united against terrorism. Along with @revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a candlelight march against the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack,” Owaisi posted on X.
Pahalgam attack live updates: 2 terrorists arrested in Thokerpora
Two terrorist associates have been arrested by security forces in Thokerpora in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district, ANI reported, citing police.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Unprovoked firing by Pakistan across LoC, Army retaliates
Indian Army on Saturday said that an unprovoked small firing was carried out by various Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control in Kashmir on the night of the 25th-26th of April 2025.
Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms. No casualties reported.
Pahalgam attack live updates: What US President Donald Trump recently said on Kashmir terror strike
US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying that it was a "bad one". Responding to a question aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome, Trump said there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan, and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam attack live updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia vows strong response
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, assuring people that India will give a befitting reply to the brutal killing of innocent people.
Scindia cited Prime Minister Modi's statement, emphasising that the government will identify and neutralise the sources of terrorist activities.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Syed Shah, man who saved tourists in Kashmir
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Shinde described Shah's heroic act, saying he attempted to snatch the terrorists' gun to protect the tourists.
Pahalgam attack live updates: UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Kashmir terror strike
The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, underlining the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers and the sponsors of "this reprehensible act of terrorism" accountable and bring them to justice.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Iran offers to mediate between India and Pakistan
Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Friday offered to “forge greater understanding” between New Delhi and Islamabad.
In a social media post, he said, “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time”.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Saudi foreign minister dials India, Pakistan
Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan on Friday dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The Saudi foreign minister’s phone calls to his Indian and Pakistani counterparts were acknowledged in a social media post by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and a readout from the foreign ministry in Islamabad.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan seeks ‘international probe’ into recent Kashmir terrorists strike
Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told the New York Times that Islamabad was “ready to cooperate” with any probe conducted by “international inspectors”. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: India vows to cut off water to Pakistan
The Centre is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan, Jal Shakti minister C R Paatil said on Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah.