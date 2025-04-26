Pahalgam attack live: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said one more person was apprehended in Assam for his alleged pro-Pakistan stand.

Pahalgam attack live: As tension escalates between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday offered to "forge greater understanding" between New Delhi and Islamabad. In a social media post, he said, "Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time".

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan also dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the Centre is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan, Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil asserted on Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah.

The probe into the April 22 terror strike continues with special teams of the NIA reaching out to eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the attack by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Friday.

Initial investigations into the audacious terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven. They were aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.

Similarly, on Thursday, the Indian Army effectively responded to unprovoked firing by the Pakistani military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to firing on Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties.

