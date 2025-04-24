Pahalgam attack: India suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals. Will Seema Haider be deported?

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government took a series of diplomatic and security measures. One of the key decisions was suspending visa services to Pakistanis with immediate effect. The ministry of external affairs on Thursday revoked all existing visas issued to Pakistanis. Sachin Meena (L) and Seema Haider attend an interview with AFP at their residence in Greater Noida. (AFP)

The ministry also advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to return at the earliest.

The move comes after the terror strike in South Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people. Amid these developments, social media is discussing whether Pakistani national Seema Haider should be required to leave India.

Seema Haider, a 27-year-old woman from Sindh, Pakistan, made headlines due to her unusual love story. During Covid-19, she reportedly connected with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old shop assistant from India, through the online game PUBG. After initial meetings, Seema allegedly entered India illegally via Dubai and Nepal in May 2023, along with her four children from her first marriage. She is now settled in Greater Noida with Sachin, and the couple even welcomed a daughter this year. However, her past continues to follow her.

Both Seema and Sachin were arrested in July 2023 – Seema for illegal entry and Sachin for providing shelter to an illegal immigrant. They were later released on bail.

Seema's case is further complicated by how she entered India. Unlike other Pakistani nationals who arrived with valid visas, she bypassed official immigration channels by crossing over from Nepal. Additionally, she has not acquired Indian citizenship, and the judiciary is still examining her legal status.

Public opinion on social media remains divided on the issue. While some believe Seema may be allowed to stay because of her marriage and family in India, others argue that the government should enforce its new policy equally and direct her to leave the country.

Will Seema Haider be deported from India?

Delhi high court advocate Abu Bakar Sabbak has said the Centre's directive requiring all Pakistani nationals to leave India could also apply to Seema Haider. However, he pointed out that her situation is not straightforward and may merit special consideration, News18 reported.

Speaking to a news channel, Sabbak explained that the final call in Seema's case will heavily depend on the approach taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Since Seema is married to an Indian citizen and has a child with him, any action against her would likely be influenced by the findings of a state-level inquiry or an adverse report from UP authorities.