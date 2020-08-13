e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms to change how we pay taxes

‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms to change how we pay taxes

PM Modi said that “faceless teams across India” will be checking IT returns and redress grievances.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new tax scheme on Thursday in a bid to honour and encourage honest taxpayers of the country. The platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” was launched by PM Modi via video-conferencing. While addressing the event, the prime minister said that the new tax reforms will change the way taxes have being paid so far in the country.

The prime minister said that the platform offers big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter.

“Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25,” he added.

PM Modi said that “faceless teams across India” will be checking IT returns and redress grievances.

“These teams will be chosen randomly and can come from any city,” the prime minister added.

On the occasion, PM Modi lauded the country’s honest taxpayers and said they play a vital role in the nation-building process.

“When the life of an honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, he moves forward, then the country also develops and moves forward,” he said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the prime minister’s vision is to empower the taxpayer and to provide a transparent system to honour honest taxpayers.

“To realise this vision, the CBDT has given a framework and put in place this system,” Sitharaman said at the launch of the platform.

A release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “the focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department”.

The launch of the platform for “ Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest “ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms, it added.

tags
top news
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
57% Mumbai slums residents found Covid-19 positive, experts divided on herd immunity
57% Mumbai slums residents found Covid-19 positive, experts divided on herd immunity
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In