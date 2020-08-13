‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms to change how we pay taxes

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new tax scheme on Thursday in a bid to honour and encourage honest taxpayers of the country. The platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” was launched by PM Modi via video-conferencing. While addressing the event, the prime minister said that the new tax reforms will change the way taxes have being paid so far in the country.

The prime minister said that the platform offers big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter.

“Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25,” he added.

PM Modi said that “faceless teams across India” will be checking IT returns and redress grievances.

“These teams will be chosen randomly and can come from any city,” the prime minister added.

On the occasion, PM Modi lauded the country’s honest taxpayers and said they play a vital role in the nation-building process.

“When the life of an honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, he moves forward, then the country also develops and moves forward,” he said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the prime minister’s vision is to empower the taxpayer and to provide a transparent system to honour honest taxpayers.

“To realise this vision, the CBDT has given a framework and put in place this system,” Sitharaman said at the launch of the platform.

A release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “the focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department”.

The launch of the platform for “ Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest “ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms, it added.