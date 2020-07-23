e-paper
Pak approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a “farcical approach” in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.(PTI)
         

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a “farcical approach” in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

“In the absence of an unimpeded and unhindered consular access as well as of the relevant documents, as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on July 18,” he said during an online media briefing. “However, our Pakistani lawyer informed that a review petition could not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Jadhav,” he added.

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.

The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

