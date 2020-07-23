e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jammu
This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.
This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.(ANI)
         

The Pakistan Army on Thursday opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 1100 hours, Pak Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district”, a defence spokesman said.

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In