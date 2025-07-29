Search
‘Pak India’s wife after Operation Sindoor': Rajasthan MP's hilarious remark leaves Lok Sabha in splits

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 07:27 pm IST

“You called the operation ‘sindoor’, and it appeared that India was putting sindoor on Pakistan's hair,” Beniwal said.

The first day of the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor which witnessed some fiery speeches, including those by defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

During his speech, Beniwal demanded answers from the Centre on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.(X/ @hanumanbeniwal)
However, Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal's speech late Monday night brought humour to the debate, invoking laughter from both the Opposition and ruling sides.

Beniwal, the chief of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party representing the Nagaur constituency, said that post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had become India's wife and that the Centre should “bring her home”.

“You called the operation ‘sindoor’, and it appeared that India was putting sindoor on Pakistan's hair,” Beniwal said. He added that according to Hindu tradition, a woman considers her husband her ‘sindoor’.

“India put sindoor on Pakistan, so Pakistan has become its wife. Only vidai (bride's farewell) is left,” Beniwal said, while other members of the House laughed.

During his speech, when someone asked Beniwal to wrap up, he asked, “You spoke for half an hour and you are asking me to go?”

After some time, a buzzer rang, signalling that his time to speak had ended. The Nagaur MP responded with a question, “Kya ho gaya? (What is it?)”

At this point, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is an MP from Nagina, intervened and asked the Chair to give Beniwal some more time to speak.

Before continuing, Beniwal pointed out that he had been allotted the time to speak late at night, adding that it would not be covered in the news. “My remarks won't be printed in newspapers. I will have to manage with social media,” he said.

During his speech, Beniwal demanded answers from the Centre on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He questioned how the terrorists had managed to enter India and carry out the terror attack. Beniwal said that the country had the right to know how the attack took place.

