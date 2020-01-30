e-paper
Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector started around 1330 hours, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Poonch
Smoke rises from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops at  in Poonch district.
Smoke rises from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops at  in Poonch district. (PTI/Representative Picture)
         

Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector started around 1330 hours, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan overnight hit other Poonch sectors also.

