Pak test fires surface-to-surface missile, 2nd in 3 days amid tension with India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s military on Monday conducted the second test firing of a missile in three days as part of steps aimed at ensuring the “operational readiness of troops”, with New Delhi describing the earlier launch as an act of blatant provocation. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan Asim Munir, reviews the parade at the passing out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Abbottabad, Pakistan on April 26 (via REUTERS)

A Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 km was tested by the Pakistani military as part of its ongoing Exercise Indus, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Fatah missile has a shorter reach than the Abdali ballistic missile, with a range of 450 km, that was tested on Saturday.

There was no immediate word from Indian officials on the missile test. Both countries have conducted military exercises against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. India unveiled a slew of punitive economic, political and diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, because of “cross-border linkages” to the terror attack.

The test of the Fatah missile, which carries a conventional warhead, was aimed at “ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy”, the ISPR statement said.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Sahir Mirza, and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir “expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency” of the army to “thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan”.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the military after the test. “The success of the training launch clearly shows that Pakistan’s defence is in strong hands. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and its full preparedness for national defence,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Saturday’s test firing of the Abdali or Hatf-II ballistic missile, which can carry a conventional or a nuclear warhead, was conducted hours after Indian authorities said such a launch would be a “reckless act of provocation”. The missile tested on Friday had a range that was double that of previous versions of the Abdali.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar claimed on Monday that the Pahalgam terror attack was an attempt to “divert attention” from India’s “internal challenges, state-sponsored terrorism [and] human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an event organised in Islamabad by the Institute of Regional Studies, Dar, who is also the foreign minister, further alleged that this was done to “gain narrow domestic political objectives”.

“Don’t forget that there are some by-elections coming in the next few months in India,” he said, referring to polls expected to be held in Bihar. “This brinkmanship carries consequences that extend far beyond India’s borders,” he said,

Dar described the actions taken by India as “unilateral, politically motivated and highly provocative”, and said Pakistan will “support all efforts towards de-escalation”.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India’s armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan’s leadership has said it will respond to any military or escalatory action by India.