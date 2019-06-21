Pakistan again failed to meet targets, says global anti-terror watchdog FATF

For the second time, Pakistan has failed to meet its targets set by anti-terror watchdog FATF. Islamabad was told by the agency to swiftly complete the anti-terror action outlined for it.

One of the 10 points flagged by the watchdog include demonstrating that facilities and services owned and controlled by designated persons are deprived of their resources and the usage of resources.

“The FATF expresses concern that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items within the January deadlines,it also failed to complete the action items due May 2019,” the agency said.

Jun 21, 2019