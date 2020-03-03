e-paper
Pakistan Army shells areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

“At about 0330 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors”, a defence spokesperson said.

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 am, the defence spokesperson added.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 am, the defence spokesperson added. (ANI Photo (Image for representation purpose))
         

The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said.

“At about 0330 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors”, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 am, the spokesperson added.

