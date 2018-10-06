Pakistan behind those putting up Bhindranwale’s portraits, says Rashtriya Sikh Sangat

Supporting Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s decision to cancel visit to Karnal gurdwara, where portrait of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was displayed, Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Friday, “Those who are displaying his portraits at different places are playing in the hands of Pakistan.”

Khattar was scheduled to visit the gurdwara at Dachar village on September 29, but he had put up a prior condition of removing Bhindranwale’s portrait from the gurdwara. After the gurdwara authorities refused to fulfil the condition,Khattarskipped the visit which angered the local Sikhs who damaged a fire tender in protest.

Following this incident, his portraits are reportedly being put up at several gurdwaras in Haryana. Besides, the Sikh activists also showed black flags to a BJP MLA in protest.

Taking a note of the development, Avtar Singh Shastri, national general secretary of the wing, said, “It is unfortunate that few people are putting up Bhindranwale’s portraits at many places.By indulging in such practices, they are forgetting the contribution of Sikh gurus. This will not be tolerated at any cost.”

In a communiqué, Shastri said, “He (Khattar) did not want to cancel the visit but he had to following the advice of intelligence department. Many precautionary measures have to be taken by the officials for CM’s security.”

“After assuming charge as CM, Khattar had paid obeisance at a gurdwara to offer thanks and stated that he achieved this status with blessing of gurus. He has met many demands of the Sikh sangat of Haryana,” Shastri said. Shastri added that few people are playing with the sentiments of innocent Sikh people who are peace loving.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 11:02 IST