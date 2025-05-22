‘Pakistan breeds terrorism’: Indian diplomat's strong rebuttal at WHO goes viral

India has delivered a strong rebuttal to Pakistan at the World Health Organization (WHO), calling out its role in fostering terrorism. Speaking at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Indian diplomat Anupama Singh exercised India’s right of reply and slammed Pakistan, saying, "Pakistan breeds terrorism, cannot masquerade as its victim." Indian diplomat Anupama Singh exercised India’s right of reply and slammed Pakistan.

She further asserted, "Let us not forget the sponsors and organisers of terrorism operate from Pakistani soil. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, precise, proportionate and focused on the infrastructure of terror inside Pakistan."

Highlighting India’s restraint, she added, "We took measures to ensure their civilians are neither targeted nor harmed. Rather, only the Pakistan-trained terrorists and their well-known hideouts."

"Pakistan also continues its false narrative regarding the Indus waters treaty, trying to obfuscate the issue."

A video of Anupama Singh's statement has gone viral on social media.

Who is Anupama Singh?

Anupama Singh has been serving as a diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over nine years. Before joining the IFS, she worked at KPMG between 2012 and 2014, starting as a consultant and later advancing to the role of Senior Consultant.

She completed her training in administration at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in 2014. Singh also pursued the CFA programme from 2008 to 2011, with a specialisation in corporate finance, valuation, and portfolio management.

An MBA graduate in finance from the faculty of management studies, University of Delhi, she also holds a B.Tech in computer science and engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

Operation Sindoor: Multi-party delegations start fanning out to expose Pakistan

India has mounted a spirited campaign to highlight its resolve to confront state-sponsored terrorism emanating from Pakistan as multi-party delegations started reaching out to world capitals to assert its right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

Delegations led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde left for Japan and the UAE, respectively, to highlight Pakistan's policies of patronising terror outfits over the past few decades.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism," the ministry of external affairs said in a social media post as the delegations started departing for their visits.

The delegation led by Jha will also travel to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of India's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.