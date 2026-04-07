On Pakistan defence minister's threat to hit Kolkata, Rajnath Singh's 1971 reminder: 'Try and see'
Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif on Saturday warned that his country would attack Kolkata if the neighbour attempted any “false flag operations”.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday responded to his Pakistani counterpart's threat of hitting West Bengal's Kolkata with a stern warning, and a reminder of what happened 55 years ago.
Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif on Saturday warned that his country would attack India's eastern metropolis of Kolkata if the neighbour attempted any “false flag operations”.
The comments came days after Rajnath Singh warned India's “neighbours” against carrying out any “misadventures".
Asked about Asif's remarks on Tuesday at a public rally in poll-bound Bengal, Rajnath Singh asked Pakistan's defence minister to refrain from making such provocative statement, given the consequences they suffered in the 1971 war that split Pakistan into two.
The 1971 India-Pakistan war was a major military conflict between the countries that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
"Fifty-five years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only god knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time," said Rajnath Singh.
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Speaking to reporters in his hometown of Sialkot, Asif had said, “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God willing, we will take it to Kolkata,” news agency PTI reported.
He further said, “If India plans some false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistani people in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so, Pakistan will take it to Kolkata."
Last week, Rajnath Singh issued a big warning of decisive action to India's "neighbour" in the event of any “misadventure” carried out by it amid the current global situation due to Iran war.
"Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said, without taking any name, and added that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.
Singh was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.
Rajnath Singh's remarks appeared to be referring to Pakistan, against which India launched Operation Sindoor military strikes in May last year responding to a deadly terror attack a month earlier in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.