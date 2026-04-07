On Pakistan defence minister's threat to hit Kolkata, Rajnath Singh's 1971 reminder: 'Try and see'

Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif on Saturday warned that his country would attack India's eastern metropolis of Kolkata if the neighbour attempted any “false flag operations”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday responded to his Pakistani counterpart's threat of hitting West Bengal's Kolkata with a stern warning, and a reminder of what happened 55 years ago.

The comments came days after Rajnath Singh warned India's “neighbours” against carrying out any “misadventures".

Asked about Asif's remarks on Tuesday at a public rally in poll-bound Bengal, Rajnath Singh asked Pakistan's defence minister to refrain from making such provocative statement, given the consequences they suffered in the 1971 war that split Pakistan into two.

The 1971 India-Pakistan war was a major military conflict between the countries that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"Fifty-five years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only god knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time," said Rajnath Singh.