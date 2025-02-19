India schools Pakistan deputy PM for raising J&K at UNSC: ‘Global epicenter of terrorism’

New Delhi's permanent representative to the UN ambassador, during a UN security council meeting on Tuesday, retorted at the Pakistani delegation, saying that they were the “global epicentre of terrorism” and had no right to congratulate themselves on fighting against the issue plaguing the world, reported news agency PTI. A United Nations Security Council meeting(AP)

Parvathaneni Harish, claimed that Pakistan's comments on fighting terrorism were a “supreme irony” after Pakistan's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs Mohammed Ishaq Dar made remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar said, “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is another open wound and an ever-present threat to international peace and security. For almost eight decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have confronted brutal foreign occupation and been denied their right to self-determination, as prescribed by multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

During a debate on 'Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance’ chaired by China, Harish said, "Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism."

He added, “Hence it is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. India has been a victim of acts of terror perpetrated by this country through terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin, among dozens of others.”

Harish called on Dar to not waste the time of the council as there were no valid justifications for terrorism, especially against innocent civilians. The Indian envoy also emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir was an inalienable part of India and that Pakistan's presence in the region was an “illegal occupation.”

"Pakistan’s campaigns of misinformation and disinformation, of lies and falsehoods, do not change facts on the ground,” he said.

Harish pointed to the assembly elections conducted in Jammu and Kashmir last year as proof of the people of Jammu and Kashmir actively participating in large numbers to choose their government democratically.

"The choice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan,” he said.