'Pakistan is now Aatankistan': All-party delegation member Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan, saying "Pakistan is no more Pakistan but 'Aatankistan' and Operation Sindoor was a complete response to this. Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is a part of the delegation of MPs going to various countries to put forward India's position against terrorism, (Sansad TV)

While speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "Pakistan is no more Pakistan but 'Aatankistan'. We are going to European countries today, which have also faced many terror attacks, and all those attacks have their roots in Pakistan, right from indoctrination training, to ask them to do jihad, give them arms and also protect them. We are suffering from the terror attacks from the last three to four decades, and we are also giving them a proper response. Operation Sindoor was a complete and final response that if you will induce terror activities here, we are capable enough to destroy you."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is part of the delegation of MPs going to various countries to put forward India's position against terrorism, said on Friday that the world needs to be reminded how the "roots of terror" have been found in Pakistan.

Earlier today, the various delegation members were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding their trips to various countries.

Highlighting that the members have a united stance against Pakistan's "terror model", Chaturvedi said after the briefing, "Briefing was good, detailed; as an Indian, we are unitedly going out to the world to tell world how Pakistan has developed a terror model, an 'atankistan' model, where the government trains, finances the terrorists, and tells them about strategy."

She further criticised Pakistan for supporting terror, calling it a "criminal nexus" between their Army, political parties and terrorists.

"When terror camps are targeted, their Army jumps in to retaliate. This criminal nexus of their Army, political parties, and their terrorists needs to be exposed worldwide. The world needs to be reminded that whether it is India, the US with 9/11 or European nations, the roots of terror are from Pakistan, which needs to be reminded to others," she said.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Tokyo said in a statement that another group of the all-party delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha concluded its visit to Japan from May 22-24.

During the visit, the delegation met members of the Indian community, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, and commemorated freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose on his birth anniversary.

On Saturday, the delegation interacted with the Indian community in Japan, emphasising India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and highlighting the important role of the diaspora in conveying this message across Japan.

The delegation had commenced its Japan visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As the visit concluded, Sanjay Kumar Jha paid homage to Rash Behari Bose, freedom fighter and national hero, on the eve of his birth anniversary, according to the India Embassy in Tokyo.

During their three-day visit to Japan, the delegation held constructive meetings and interactions with a range of stakeholders from the government, media and academia.

In these engagements, Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to ensuring the safety and security of every Indian and working with the international community to fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

The delegation met Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan.

The Speaker and the Foreign Minister conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and extended sympathy to the injured, the release added.

They firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised that it cannot be justified under any circumstances. They expressed solidarity with Japan with India, and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation also met senior political leaders which included: Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and currently Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League, led by its Chairman, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and including Hisayuki Fujii, State Foreign Minister; Minoru Kihara, Former Defense Minister; Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau of the LDP; Takashi Endo, Chairman of House of the Representatives Committee on National Security; and Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on Public Safety, Counter-Terrorism, and Anti-Cybercrime Measures.

Japanese political leadership conveyed their support to India's fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators of such acts accountable.

The delegation also engaged with leading Japanese think tanks, members of the Japanese media, Members of the Diet, political leaders from different prefectures of Japan, senior officials from national and prefectural governments, and foreign diplomats based in Japan, to share India's position on cross-border terrorism and its sponsors.