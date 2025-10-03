Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
‘Pakistan must be held accountable’: What MEA said amid unrest in PoK

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 04:39 pm IST

India has called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its “horrific human rights violations” in PoK

Reacting to the growing unrest and protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India has called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its “horrific human rights violations” in the region.

Police officers stand on a bridge, as they stop the protesters of the Awami Action Committee, during a protest following a shutter-down strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (REUTERS)
In his weekly media briefing, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal added that the action in Pok is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach, systemic plundering of resources from these territories.

“We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians. We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations,” the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday.

For the past week, massive protests and unrest has taken over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A shutter-down and wheel-jam protest was called across of Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli, Neelum Valley, and other areas of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Thousands of people flocked to the streets in the largest protest Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has seen in years.

The protests, led by Awami Action Committee (AAC), emerged against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. The mass protests have resulted in at least 10 deaths, suspension of internet and mobile phone services across the region.

The AAC called for protests against the “denial of fundamental rights.” Furthermore, the committee has also called for the abolition of 12 legislative seats in the PoK assembly that are reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan.

